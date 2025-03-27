Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

More than 22,000 low-income residents across Philadelphia may see their SEPTA Key cards run out of money by June 30.

The Zero Fare pilot program began under former Mayor Jim Kenney, who allocated $62 million of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to subsidize the two-year-long effort.

But Mayor Cherelle Parker did not allocate any money in her proposed budget to keep the free transportation program going.

“That program was a two-year pilot funded by ARPA funds, those funds have dried out and we have chosen not to continue that pilot,” said Tiffany Thurman, chief of staff for Parker’s administration. “But that does not suggest in any way that we do not support SEPTA and are not concerned about their fiscal health.”

Parker administration officials told City Council during budget hearings that it would cost $30 million from the city’s general fund to keep the program going.

“Eliminating the Zero Fare transit program in particular betrays a serious anti-poverty strategy that actually helps boost our struggling SEPTA system,” said Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke during Tuesday’s budget hearing.