From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker recently released her annual budget proposal and five-year plan for the city. Her spending requests for education include an annual $12 million for teacher salaries beginning in 2030, $10 million to expand extended-day, extended-year programs, and an additional $4 million for discretionary spending which will be annually sourced through a price hike of $1 per hour for Center City parking.

This year’s budget season arrives when the Philly schools are already facing a looming financial deficit. The 10% of district funds which come from the Department of Education also face an uncertain future after the agency recently gutted 50% of its staff and President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at dismantling it.

Amid all the uncertainties, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is negotiating a new contract demanding parental leave for teachers and compensation for oversized classes.

Parker’s proposal kicks off what will be months of City Council hearings and negotiations to produce a final budget in June — although, historically, the final product tends to look very similar to the mayor’s initial plan.

Boosting teacher pay with property tax shift

At $2 billion, city funding accounted for just over 40% of the school district’s $4.6 billion dollar budget for the 2024-2025 school year. Last budget season saw the school district’s share of the city’s property tax revenue shift from 55% to 56%, bringing in an additional $24 million for education. Now, Mayor Parker is advocating to bump that up to 56.5%, with the resulting extra $12 million in revenue earmarked for teachers’ salaries. But the change would start in fiscal year 2030.

Overbrook Elementary School Principal Kenneth Glover welcomed a salary boost for teachers, but worries it won’t be enough. He said that some of his teachers work multiple jobs to make ends meet.

“Anything additional is definitely well appreciated,” Glover said. “But how big of an impact will they make with the rising cost of living? This is happening right now before our eyes, and it’s just getting worse.”

Shanée Garner, director of the parent advocacy group Lift Every Voice, said better salaries could help recruit teachers and retain them. She said that teacher vacancies are a significant problem in West and North Philly schools.

“I obviously support teachers getting paid more,” Garner said. “We frankly need a citywide effort — a commitment to teacher retention and recruitment.”