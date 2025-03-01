From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Emotions ran high as members of the public packed in to attend the School District of Philadelphia’s Board of Education meeting Thursday. Before the board voted on charter school applications —ultimately denying both proposals — and discussed additional items, dozens of students and community members submitted or delivered testimony urging the district to do more to support migrant students and families. Several also spoke in support of reinstating a former teacher who was suspended after the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia accused her of antisemitism.

Protections for immigrant students

Attendees, many coordinating with the immigrant rights group Juntos, held up posters denouncing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as speakers delivered testimony.

“The district’s lack of communication and reassurance to immigrant students and families is unbelievable,” Central High School student Dajana Qoshlli said through tears.

After last month’s decision by the Department of Homeland Security to rescind a Biden-era rule that prohibited immigration enforcement actions at so-called “protected sites,” such as churches, hospitals and schools, advocates have slammed the district’s response as insufficient. The DHS change led Philly schools Superintendent Tony Watlington to reaffirm the district’s 2021 “sanctuary schools” policy, which aims to shield students from federal immigration authorities.

The district’s Sanctuary Schools Resolution outlines protections for immigrant students and protocols for dealing with ICE, but a large portion of district staff have reported they never received training on its rules.

On Wednesday, Watlington announced that he would officially require all district staff to complete a 30-minute “Safe and Welcoming Schools” training.

Earlier this month, the school released an English-language informational “Immigrant and Refugee Toolkit” and reaffirmed its commitment to its Sanctuary Schools policy that the district implemented in 2021.

Some speakers said they appreciated the board’s initial steps but argued that school staff and immigrant families need more information and resources. They also called for proactive communication with migrant students’ families, increased multilingual services, “know your rights” training programs and more detailed action plans regarding ICE. A petition circulating among Philly educators echoes those calls and seeks the expansion of the district’s newcomer program and the reinstatement of its Multilingual Assessment Center.

One attorney working with Juntos said that the group was “overwhelmed” with questions from teachers about what to do if ICE came to their school or seized a child’s family. Another said that without bilingual communication, families remain in the dark about whether their child is safe.

“We continue to hear from families that have never received a phone call or message from their child’s school in a language they understand,” Education Law Center attorney Kristina Moon said.

Several speakers, including a district teacher, cited reports that some schools have canceled “know your rights” training programs coordinated between school staff and outside organizations like Juntos.

Hannah Myers, a bilingual teacher in the district, said educators like her are being stretched to the limit as they work to support newcomer students.

“In addition to teaching, we become their counselor, their advocate, and their safe space,” Myers said. “These critical needs extend beyond what school staff can handle, and far beyond a list of links and phone numbers that we are supposed to share as support.”

Watlington delivered a presentation reviewing the district’s sanctuary protocol and existing resources. After he spoke, student board representative Kenzy Ahmed asked what would happen if ICE agents had documentation mandating their entry to a school. Only a judicial warrant would fit this description.

“At a 10,000-foot level, I’ll say that we’re committed to following the letter and spirit of the Constitution and the law,” Watlington replied.

Lynn Rauch, the district’s general counsel, added that “unless there is a valid warrant or subpoena that we would look at very closely, those records would not be released.”