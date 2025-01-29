From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s Superintendent of Schools Tony Watlington, Sr. reiterated the district’s 2021 “sanctuary schools” policy, which aims to shield students from federal immigration authorities.

“In light of recent events, I am sharing this message today to reaffirm the School District of Philadelphia’s commitment to creating safe, welcoming space for our students and families, in alignment with the U.S. Constitution, Pennsylvania State law, and in the spirit of the Board of Education’s Welcoming Sanctuary Schools Resolution,” Watlington said in a statement on the district’s website. “This includes all students, no matter their race, ethnicity, immigration status, national origin, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, familial status, religion or person’s abilities. The district will comply with required laws, and school leaders have been provided guidance about how to protect immigrant students’ rights.”

Watlington urged parents and schools to update all student contact information. He also reminded district employees, contractors and volunteers that they are prohibited from asking about or sharing students’ or families’ immigration status unless required by law or authorized by the Office of General Counsel.

The Board of Education will hold a meeting at 4 p.m. on Jan. 30 to discuss the policy further.