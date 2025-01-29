Philadelphia Superintendent Watlington reaffirms immigrant student protections by school board
Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. reaffirms the 2021 sanctuary schools policy, emphasizing safe spaces for all students amid renewed immigration raids.
Philadelphia’s Superintendent of Schools Tony Watlington, Sr. reiterated the district’s 2021 “sanctuary schools” policy, which aims to shield students from federal immigration authorities.
“In light of recent events, I am sharing this message today to reaffirm the School District of Philadelphia’s commitment to creating safe, welcoming space for our students and families, in alignment with the U.S. Constitution, Pennsylvania State law, and in the spirit of the Board of Education’s Welcoming Sanctuary Schools Resolution,” Watlington said in a statement on the district’s website. “This includes all students, no matter their race, ethnicity, immigration status, national origin, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, familial status, religion or person’s abilities. The district will comply with required laws, and school leaders have been provided guidance about how to protect immigrant students’ rights.”
Watlington urged parents and schools to update all student contact information. He also reminded district employees, contractors and volunteers that they are prohibited from asking about or sharing students’ or families’ immigration status unless required by law or authorized by the Office of General Counsel.
The Board of Education will hold a meeting at 4 p.m. on Jan. 30 to discuss the policy further.
Watlington’s statement comes amid nationwide reports of immigration operations under federal directives. On Jan. 21, the Department of Homeland Security rescinded a rule implemented by former President Joe Biden’s administration that had prohibited immigration enforcement actions at so-called “protected sites,” such as churches, hospitals and schools.
On Tuesday, advocacy leaders said that seven people were detained during an ICE operation at a car wash in North Philadelphia.
Recent reports of enforcement actions have centered on Atlanta, Chicago, Miami and several cities in California and Texas.
“Students are always first, regardless of their race, ethnicity or immigration status,” said Sean E. Vereen, president and CEO of Heights Philadelphia, a nonprofit that promotes educational and career mobility. “We believe that every young person from a low-income community deserves a path to economic mobility and prosperity.”
Philadelphia Federation of Teachers spokesperson Jane Roh said the union’s position has not changed since Donald Trump took office.
“Schools must be off-limits for armed enforcement actions in nearly all cases, with exceptions including imminent danger to the public,” Roh said. “Our members take seriously the right of every child to access quality public education. Actions or policies that make it unsafe for children to go to school violate their constitutional rights and should offend every Philadelphian who cares about children and wants to live in strong, safe communities.”
Meanwhile, the city’s “sanctuary city” policy remains in effect, City Solicitor Renee Garcia told City Council at a hearing last week. Under that policy, the city will only honor federal judicial warrants — not detainer requests — despite threats of a federal investigation.
