As part of a mass deportation effort, the Trump administration has directed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, in an internal briefing, to increase the number of immigrant arrests from a few hundred to at least 1,200 a day, marking a sharp increase in enforcement efforts.

That means the New Jersey ICE field office is expected to make a minimum of 75 daily arrests, according to a Washington Post report.

Erik Cruz Morales, policy and advocacy manager for the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, said the directive almost certainly means more false accusations and arrests of people who have not committed any crime.

“Folks are terrified of going to work, of dropping their kids off at school, going to doctors’ appointments, seeking social services that they need,” he said.

He said when someone is arrested in an ICE raid, they are taken to the Elizabeth Contract Detention Facility and processed, but family members frequently don’t know what has happened to their loved one.

“For example, if somebody gets picked up today, you’re not going to be able to find them in the system until two or three days later, and by that time they could be at another facility or another place,” Morales said.