Newark, N.J. mayor condemns ICE raid on local fish market, calls it unconstitutional
Newark, N.J. Mayor Ras Baraka says there can be disagreements about immigrants, but everyone must respect and follow the U.S. Constitution.
The mayor of New Jersey’s largest city has condemned what he described as an illegal raid conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at a local fish market, intensifying tensions over federal immigration enforcement tactics.
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said ICE agents entered the business without a warrant, and three individuals were detained who could not produce documentation, but added that some American workers were also questioned and detained, including a military veteran.
“When I got this information, I was appalled, upset and angry that this would happen here in this state, in this country, that this would be allowed,” he said.
Immediately after taking the oath of office Monday, President Donald Trump began taking steps to curb legal and illegal immigration.
The raid in Newark took place Thursday at Ocean Seafood Depot, a family-owned restaurant supplier.
Baraka said the Fourth Amendment protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures.
“Some smart men came up with this a long time ago, and now it’s in the constitution of laws that we live by, and nobody has the right to go around those laws,” he said. “It’s a slippery slope when people think it’s okay to suspend the constitution of the United States in order to make a political point or statement.”
New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres said her organization and others are providing legal support for those arrested in the raid.
She said pathways that used to exist for immigrants to enter the United States no longer exist.
“Pathways that were legal on Sunday like asylum, the refugee resettlement program, DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals], TPS [Temporary Protected Status], are illegal today,” she said.
“ICE has over-reached beyond what should be constitutionally allowed, that is allowing them to profile our communities, while also making everyone else guilty by association.”
Baraka said after he initially spoke out about the raid, he received a series of nasty and threatening phone calls and emails, though he declined to specify their source.
He said one communication described the individuals detained as dangerous rapists and murderers that liberals in this country have protected for far too long. He said he was told “You want to defy the federal government, f— around and find out what will happen.”
“The problem with this is that none of these people were rapists or murderers or criminals,” said Baraka. “The problem with it is that ICE went in there without a warrant.”
He said there can be disagreements about the role immigrants play in this nation, but it is the U.S. constitution that separates us from other countries around the world.
“Today they’ll go into a store and violate those people’s rights without a warrant and pull people out of there, tomorrow they’ll come to your house,” he said. “What’s stopping people from saying you’re undocumented, what’s stopping people from saying you’re a criminal, what’s stopping people from doing that, except the constitution of the United States.”
Baraka said what is happening is concerning for everyone.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not initially provide details of the raid, but confirmed an enforcement operation did take place in Newark.
In a post on X, ICE reported it has made 538 arrests and lodged 373 detainers since President Donald Trump took office at the beginning of this week.
