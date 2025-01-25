From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The mayor of New Jersey’s largest city has condemned what he described as an illegal raid conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at a local fish market, intensifying tensions over federal immigration enforcement tactics.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said ICE agents entered the business without a warrant, and three individuals were detained who could not produce documentation, but added that some American workers were also questioned and detained, including a military veteran.

“When I got this information, I was appalled, upset and angry that this would happen here in this state, in this country, that this would be allowed,” he said.

Immediately after taking the oath of office Monday, President Donald Trump began taking steps to curb legal and illegal immigration.

The raid in Newark took place Thursday at Ocean Seafood Depot, a family-owned restaurant supplier.

Baraka said the Fourth Amendment protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures.

“Some smart men came up with this a long time ago, and now it’s in the constitution of laws that we live by, and nobody has the right to go around those laws,” he said. “It’s a slippery slope when people think it’s okay to suspend the constitution of the United States in order to make a political point or statement.”

New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres said her organization and others are providing legal support for those arrested in the raid.

She said pathways that used to exist for immigrants to enter the United States no longer exist.

“Pathways that were legal on Sunday like asylum, the refugee resettlement program, DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals], TPS [Temporary Protected Status], are illegal today,” she said.

“ICE has over-reached beyond what should be constitutionally allowed, that is allowing them to profile our communities, while also making everyone else guilty by association.”