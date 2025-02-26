Camden metal recycler whose fire caused evacuations had a history of violations

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The metal recycling company whose South Camden scrapyard went up in flames Friday, forcing around 100 residents to evacuate, had a history of violations in the city, according to records from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Friday’s fire was just the latest associated with EMR’s scrap metal recycling operations in Camden.

“It’s been a serious ongoing problem,” said Kevin Barfield, director of Camden for Clean Air and the former president of the Camden County NAACP.

EMR said Sunday that the cause of the fire was a lithium-ion battery that was improperly sent to its scrap recycling facility.

“We are angered that this happened and deeply regret any inconvenience to our neighbors,” the company said in a statement reported by NJ.com.

The New Jersey Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire, a spokesperson said.