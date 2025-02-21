Junkyard fire sends plumes of heavy smoke over Camden

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Crews are battling a massive two-alarm fire burning at a metal recycling center in Camden County, New Jersey.

The call came in around 5 p.m. Friday for flames showing on the 1400 block of South Front Street in Camden.

Chopper 6 was overhead as heavy plumes of smoke billowed into the air.

The smoke can be seen across the Delaware River in Philadelphia.

Winds gusts of 30mph are sending the smoke into Haddonfield, Ashland, Somerdale and Voorhees.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Camde County police say the corner of 2nd St. and Atlantic Ave. is closed to traffic. Drivers are urged to avoid streets in this area.