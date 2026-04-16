Wildwood considering overnight boardwalk closure

The Jersey Shore community is considering closing the boardwalk to the public between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. year-round.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • April 16, 2026
The boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey

FILE - The boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey, in 2020. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Wildwood, New Jersey is working ahead of the summer to keep the boardwalk from getting too wild overnight.

The Jersey Shore community is considering closing the boardwalk to the public between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. year-round.

Wildwood officials said the measure is intended to limit late-night crowds and maintain a safe atmosphere for both businesses and visitors.

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The town already has a curfew in place for teenagers.

This new ordinance must pass a second reading and a public hearing at the next Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, April 22.

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