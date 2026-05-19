Elections 2026

Democrats on verge of choosing next representative for western Philadelphia in Washington, D.C.

The election may hinge on who voters think will best be suited to “stand up” to President Donald Trump.

4 photos of Sharif Street, Chris Rabb, Ala Stanford and Shaun Griffith

From top left clockwise: State Sen. Sharif Street; Pa. House Rep. Chris Rabb; Shaun Griffith; Dr. Ala Stanford. (Carmen Russell-Sluchansky and Kimberly Paynter/WHYY; campaign website)

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With just a few hours to go, it’s now up to the voters to decide who will replace retiring U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans in Washington, D.C.

The race for the 3rd Congressional District has become one of the most closely watched Democratic primaries in Philadelphia in years, pitting establishment experience, progressive activism and outsider credentials against each other in a contest that will likely decide who represents the western half of Philadelphia in Washington, D.C., come January.

Given the party’s registration advantage in the district, the Democratic primary is widely expected to determine Evans’ successor. The district includes much of West, North and Center City Philadelphia, and is considered one of the safest Democratic seats in the country.

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Although more than a dozen candidates started the race, four remain on the ballot: state Sen. Sharif Street, state Rep. Chris Rabb, physician Dr. Ala Stanford and attorney Shaun Griffith. The race has exposed broader divisions within the Democratic Party over issues such as health care, Gaza, housing affordability and the role of party establishment politics.

Street, the former chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and son of former Philadelphia Mayor John F. Street, has leaned heavily on his legislative experience and establishment support. He has been endorsed by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, former Gov. Ed Rendell and several building trades unions. In addition, Street has frequently highlighted his role in helping create Pennie, the state’s health insurance marketplace, and has argued that he is best positioned to deliver results in Congress.

Rabb has run as the race’s progressive insurgent, backed by the Working Families Party and Philadelphia Democratic Socialists of America, as well as being endorsed by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other members at the left of the party. Rabb has campaigned on universal health care, a higher minimum wage, housing reforms and ending U.S. military aid to Israel. He has framed himself as the “unbought and unbossed” candidate and positioned his campaign as the challenger to Philadelphia’s and the Democratic party’s political establishment.

Stanford, a pediatric surgeon who rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic through her work with the Black Doctors Consortium, has presented herself as a political outsider focused on public health and economic inequality. She has emphasized her experience organizing testing and vaccination efforts during the pandemic, after criticizing government failures. Stanford also received the endorsement of the outgoing Evans, whose retirement opened the seat.

Griffith is a local attorney and public-sector employee running as a Democratic outsider in the race. His platform emphasizes universal health care, fair wages, civil liberties and environmental protections, but his campaign has lacked the financial support usually necessary for a congressional campaign.

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The contest was at times intensely personal and ideological. Debate stages and candidate forums hosted by WHYY and other organizations, often revealed broad agreement on issues, such as expanding health care access and reforming immigration enforcement, while highlighting differences in tone, governing style and approach to political power.

The war in Gaza also emerged as a defining issue in the campaign. Rabb has taken the most aggressively critical stance toward Israel and repeatedly called the conflict a genocide, while Street and Stanford have taken more measured approaches that nonetheless criticized civilian deaths and humanitarian conditions. The issue became especially prominent among progressive voters in parts of West Philly.

Money and endorsements helped shape the final weeks of the race. Rabb led the field in fundraising for the year, raising small-dollar donations. He and Street raised a little over $1 million overall. Stanford, however, entered the final stretch run with the largest cash reserves.

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About Carmen Russell-Sluchansky

Carmen Munir Russell-Sluchansky is WHYY News' multiplatform reporter, politics.

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