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With just a few hours to go, it’s now up to the voters to decide who will replace retiring U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans in Washington, D.C.

The race for the 3rd Congressional District has become one of the most closely watched Democratic primaries in Philadelphia in years, pitting establishment experience, progressive activism and outsider credentials against each other in a contest that will likely decide who represents the western half of Philadelphia in Washington, D.C., come January.

Given the party’s registration advantage in the district, the Democratic primary is widely expected to determine Evans’ successor. The district includes much of West, North and Center City Philadelphia, and is considered one of the safest Democratic seats in the country.

Although more than a dozen candidates started the race, four remain on the ballot: state Sen. Sharif Street, state Rep. Chris Rabb, physician Dr. Ala Stanford and attorney Shaun Griffith. The race has exposed broader divisions within the Democratic Party over issues such as health care, Gaza, housing affordability and the role of party establishment politics.

Street, the former chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and son of former Philadelphia Mayor John F. Street, has leaned heavily on his legislative experience and establishment support. He has been endorsed by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, former Gov. Ed Rendell and several building trades unions. In addition, Street has frequently highlighted his role in helping create Pennie, the state’s health insurance marketplace, and has argued that he is best positioned to deliver results in Congress.

Rabb has run as the race’s progressive insurgent, backed by the Working Families Party and Philadelphia Democratic Socialists of America, as well as being endorsed by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other members at the left of the party. Rabb has campaigned on universal health care, a higher minimum wage, housing reforms and ending U.S. military aid to Israel. He has framed himself as the “unbought and unbossed” candidate and positioned his campaign as the challenger to Philadelphia’s and the Democratic party’s political establishment.

Stanford, a pediatric surgeon who rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic through her work with the Black Doctors Consortium, has presented herself as a political outsider focused on public health and economic inequality. She has emphasized her experience organizing testing and vaccination efforts during the pandemic, after criticizing government failures. Stanford also received the endorsement of the outgoing Evans, whose retirement opened the seat.

Griffith is a local attorney and public-sector employee running as a Democratic outsider in the race. His platform emphasizes universal health care, fair wages, civil liberties and environmental protections, but his campaign has lacked the financial support usually necessary for a congressional campaign.