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The race for the 3rd Congressional District went into the final stretch with high-profile endorsements and days-long get-out-the-vote activities, leading up to the May 19 primary election.

Four candidates ⸺ Shaun Griffith, Chris Rabb, Dr. Ala Stanford and Sharif Street ⸺ will be featured on the ballot to succeed U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, who has represented the district since 2017.

However, only two of the four candidates received prominent endorsements, which appear to reflect the continuing debate within the Democratic Party, potentially making the primary a litmus test for the party’s future.

Changing the party

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made an appearance in Philly on Friday afternoon to endorse state Rep. Chris Rabb in his bid for the 3rd district.

The New York Democrat has been popular among progressives since being elected to Congress in 2019 and has filled the pews at the Garden of Prayer church in Northwest Philly, showing she has a following throughout the district.

Ocasio-Cortez framed the primary in the nation’s bluest district as a broader fight over the future direction of the party.

“The question here is not whether this community will elect a Democrat, the question is, What kind of Democrat will this community elect, Philadelphia?” Ocasio-Cortez told the audience. “And if you want to change the Democratic party, we’ve got to change the kind of Democrats that get elected and elect Democrats like Rep. Rabb if you want our nation to change.”

Ocasio-Cortez spoke to familiar themes, telling the group that Rabb, as a state representative, never took “money from corporate lobbyists” and that he is “unbought and unbossed.”

Rabb has been endorsed by organizations such as the Congressional Progressive Caucus, the Democratic Socialists of America and the Working Families Party.

Street and the establishment

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., also made a trip over the river to stump for state Sen. Street. Booker called Street a fighter appropriate for the current political era, saying he’s “someone that knows what it is to keep fighting even when you’re tired.”

“We have a fight in Washington right now and it’s no time for the timid,” Booker said. “I feel blessed today that I get to stand with a brother that has not just stood with me, but has stood with the people.”

Booker joined prominent locally elected Democrats, including Mayor Cherelle Parker, Pa. Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton, Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson, state Sen. Vincent Hughes and Philadelphia Democratic Party Chair Bob Brady at the Church of Christian Compassion in Cobbs Creek.

Booker was twice heckled by audience members who were quickly escorted out before they could make their points, making it unclear what their issues were.

However, Booker has been criticized by progressives for voting against a non-binding budget amendment that would have allowed the importation of cheaper prescription drugs from Canada in 2017, as well as past support for aid to Israel.

Booker did not directly address the interruption, but as the protester was being ushered out, he told the crowds, “I may be from Newark, but I’m at home here in Philly,” to applause.

“I know what it means to fight for what is right,” he said. “And when I’m looking around in this nation, I want a fighter. I want somebody who’s a black version of Rocky Balboa.”