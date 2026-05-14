What questions do you have about the 2026 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

There are many similarities among the platforms of the three leading candidates to replace U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans in Congress. They all say they want to expand health care, abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and make life more affordable in Philadelphia.

As a result, the candidates have largely leaned on their backgrounds in their pitches to the electorate. State Sen. Sharif Street has presented himself as the Democrat who gets stuff done. State Rep. Chris Rabb has cast himself as a big thinker pushing the party further left. And Dr. Ala Stanford has positioned herself as a political outsider unbound by the status quo.

Still, all three could be considered “progressive.”

“There’s very little daylight in candidates’ policy positions — very little,” said Mustafa Rashed, president and CEO of Bellevue Strategies. “By and large, this is a left-leaning race. This is a very blue seat, and trying to differentiate the type of Democrat you would be versus someone else when they’re all considered progressive … is very challenging.”