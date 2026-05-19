Pennsylvania 2026 primary election results

Pennsylvania voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2026 primary election.

Statewide, voters will decide their party’s candidates for governor and lieutenant governor.

In Congress, all but one of the commonwealth’s 17 U.S. House members are running for reelection.

In the General Assembly, all 203 state House seats are on the ballot, as well as half of the 50 state Senate seats. Republicans are looking to maintain party control. Democrats have not held the state Senate majority in over three decades.

Not sure which voting districts you live in? Pennsylvanians can find their U.S. House, state Senate and state House districts online based on their address.

WHYY News will have all of the live results as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m. Follow along for live special coverage on WHYY.org and the WHYY App.