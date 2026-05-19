Pennsylvania 2026 primary election results
See full results, including for contested primary races like the 1st Congressional District in Bucks County and the 3rd Congressional District in Philadelphia.
Pennsylvania voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2026 primary election.
Statewide, voters will decide their party’s candidates for governor and lieutenant governor.
In Congress, all but one of the commonwealth’s 17 U.S. House members are running for reelection.
In the General Assembly, all 203 state House seats are on the ballot, as well as half of the 50 state Senate seats. Republicans are looking to maintain party control. Democrats have not held the state Senate majority in over three decades.
Not sure which voting districts you live in? Pennsylvanians can find their U.S. House, state Senate and state House districts online based on their address.
WHYY News will have all of the live results as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m. Follow along for live special coverage on WHYY.org and the WHYY App.
Jump to a section
- Statewide races: Governor | Lieutenant governor
- Congressional races: U.S. House
- General Assembly races
- Pa. state Senate results by county: Philadelphia | Bucks | Chester | Delaware | Montgomery
- Pa. state House results by county: Philadelphia | Bucks | Chester | Delaware | Montgomery
- All Pa. state Senate and Pa. state House district results
Governor
Lieutenant governor
U.S. House
Pa. state Senate – Philadelphia County
Pa. state Senate – Bucks County
Pa. state Senate – Chester County
Pa. state Senate – Delaware County
Pa. state Senate – Montgomery County
Pa. state House – Philadelphia County
Pa. state House – Bucks County
Pa. state House – Chester County
Pa. state House – Delaware County
Pa. state House – Montgomery County
All pa. state House and state Senate races
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