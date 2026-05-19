Elections 2026

Pennsylvania 2026 primary election results

See full results, including for contested primary races like the 1st Congressional District in Bucks County and the 3rd Congressional District in Philadelphia.

''I Voted'' stickers rest on a ballot box at a polling place.

File: ''I Voted'' stickers rest on a ballot box at a polling place. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Pennsylvania voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2026 primary election.

Statewide, voters will decide their party’s candidates for governor and lieutenant governor.

In Congress, all but one of the commonwealth’s 17 U.S. House members are running for reelection.

In the General Assembly, all 203 state House seats are on the ballot, as well as half of the 50 state Senate seats. Republicans are looking to maintain party control. Democrats have not held the state Senate majority in over three decades.

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Not sure which voting districts you live in? Pennsylvanians can find their U.S. House, state Senate and state House districts online based on their address.

WHYY News will have all of the live results as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m. Follow along for live special coverage on WHYY.org and the WHYY App.

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Governor

Lieutenant governor

U.S. House


Pa. state Senate – Philadelphia County

Pa. state Senate – Bucks County

Pa. state Senate – Chester County

Pa. state Senate – Delaware County

Pa. state Senate – Montgomery County

Pa. state House – Philadelphia County

Pa. state House – Bucks County

Pa. state House – Chester County

Pa. state House – Delaware County

Pa. state House – Montgomery County

All pa. state House and state Senate races

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