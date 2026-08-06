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West Philadelphia’s Johnny Sample Recreation Center in Cobbs Creek reopened this week after a $15 million renovation that added a boxing training gym and upgraded its pool.

The facility, named after the professional athlete and community advocate, has been a staple in the community since it was renamed in 2019.

“[Sample] wasn’t just a football player; he was an athlete of extraordinary gifts,” said Pennsylvania state Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams, D-Philadelphia.

After retiring from the NFL, Sample made the Cobbs Creek neighborhood his home and turned his attention to tennis, a sport in which he quickly excelled. He was also a sports radio host, commentating on the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I remember my dad jogging up this parkway and coming to this center to coach the young people,” his daughter, Evelyn Sample, said during the ribbon cutting. “My brother and I wanted to find a way that his name and legacy could live on in this community, one that he loved so much.”

The renovated Sample Recreation Center features a two-story addition with expanded programming spaces, flexible activity rooms and a multipurpose space. The facility also includes a new fitness and boxing room, an updated gymnasium and pool, HVAC and roofing systems, and improved accessibility features connecting the center to Cobbs Creek Park’s trail system.

The project’s budget came from the city’s beverage tax and Philadelphia’s Rebuild project. Additional funding was provided by the Pennsylvania Department of State, the Fairmount Park Conservancy and Councilmember Jaime Gauthier, who secured support through the city’s Improvements to Existing Facilities program.