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High school junior Kai Sample stood in the center of the basketball gym at Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia middle school with a mic in hand on a recent Thursday afternoon.

He wore a black T-shirt with a red circular “no” symbol across a picture of a gun. The words, “Enough – End Gun Violence,” were bright orange on the front.

“Y’all ready?” he asked a crowd of students, teachers and family members who sat along the perimeter of the gym. “Alright, ready, set, go!”

Students wearing yellow and orange pinnies sprang into action and started making passes and shots in two side-by-side half court games. Teams that scored the most points in 10 minutes moved on to the next round.

For the next hour, the basketball tournament would serve as a safe space for kids to have fun with their friends and classmates. It was also an opportunity for high school students to talk to their peers about gun violence in their community.

The number of shootings in the West Philly neighborhoods of Cobbs Creek and Haddington remains high compared to other parts of the city, data shows. About 11 shootings in and around the area have been recorded so far this year, including one death.

Several Boys’ Latin students and alumni have died in gun-related deaths over the past decade.

“We just wanted to show, like, a bunch of us have been going through stuff, especially in Philadelphia,” Sample said. “We want to make a difference for just showing why gun violence shouldn’t exist.”

Sample and other Boys’ Latin juniors are making gun violence prevention a priority with community workshops, social media campaigns, outreach to local lawmakers and events like the basketball tournament.

“Basketball is a powerful vehicle in their community,” said Sophia Collins, a community nurse advocate at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who is working with the students. “So, pairing what they love to do and what they know so well to positive messaging, we have found great success.”