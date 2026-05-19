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The Philadelphia Housing Authority is working to bring 74 subsidized homes to a large vacant lot in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia.

The proposed development will utilize city-owned land on the 100 block of East Clearfield Street. It calls for 61 deeply affordable rental units for older adults and 13 houses for low- to moderate-income residents.

The project comes amid an ongoing shortage of affordable senior housing for older adults. It is PHA’s first major development in the 7th District, an area where concerns about gentrification and displacement run deep.

“There is a need for deeply affordable units in the 7th, and we see the rapid movement of market-rate housing. So we’re building balanced communities, where anyone, regardless of their income, would choose to live,” said PHA President Kelvin Jeremiah.

The project is part of a broader strategy to build mixed-income developments across the city, particularly in neighborhoods where private development pressure is rising or already well established.

At the Fairhill site, the vast majority of the senior units will be one-bedroom apartments. To qualify, applicants must be at least 55 years old and earn between 20% and 60% of the area median income. That translates to between $16,720 and $50,160 annually for an individual.

The homes are expected to each have three bedrooms and start around $280,000. However, the sale price for each house will likely be much lower. PHA will offer applicants up to $50,000 in assistance for the downpayment and closing costs.

Additional subsidies, including those available through PhillySEEDS and the Housing Choice Voucher Program, could bring the final cost to below $200,000, Jeremiah said.

Applicants must earn at or below 80% of the area median income. That translates to $95,520 for a family of four.

“Residents for whom this applies have really excelled, and we’re incredibly proud of our residents who are moving up and out of public housing,” Jeremiah said.