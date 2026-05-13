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A Germantown renter facing eviction has won the right to remain in her home following a protracted battle with her corporate landlord.

Philadelphia’s Fair Housing Commission, in a first-of-its-kind decision, ruled Tuesday that RAM Partners violated city law when it refused to renew Kadi Ashby’s lease at Alden Park Luxury Apartments, where the 37-year-old press operator has lived since June 2023.

The ruling followed a pair of hearings rooted in the city’s rental code, which bars landlords from terminating a lease in retaliation for “the joining of any lawful organization, or any other exercise of a legal right.” In this case, the right to form a tenants association at Alden Park.

Ashby is part of the association’s leadership, and she alleged that she was targeted by management as a result. Tenants formed the association last February in response to the living conditions at the sprawling apartment complex on Wissahickon Avenue, which city inspectors deemed unsafe.

“I joined the Alden Park Tenant Association to fight for safer living conditions for myself and my neighbors, but instead of addressing the serious problems in our building, my landlord tried to push me out,” Ashby said in a statement. “This ruling makes clear that tenants have the right to organize and speak up for safe housing without fear of retaliation, no matter what a landlord says or does.”

RAM can appeal the ruling. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

‘Retaliation is explicit’

Fair housing advocates hope Tuesday’s decision empowers more tenants to speak out in a city where fears of retaliation run deep, particularly among low-income renters worried about finding safe and affordable housing amid an ongoing housing crisis.

In addition, advocates say it exemplifies the need for a series of renter protections signed into law last week.

The legislation, which will take effect in November, expressly bars landlords from ending or modifying a tenant’s lease solely because that tenant is cooperating with a city investigation, has discussed their living conditions with a council member or news reporter, or joined a tenant organization.