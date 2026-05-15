New scholarship for critical Philadelphia worker families funded at Temple University
The $10,000 annual scholarship will help with children of Philadelphia police, firefighters and SEPTA police.
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A local charitable foundation is providing the seed money to help children of some public service workers achieve higher education.
The Neubauer Family Foundation is donating $1.2 million to Temple University, which will provide scholarships for up to 30 students who have parents a part of the Philadelphia police or fire departments, as well as SEPTA police.
Joe Neubauer, who founded the nonprofit with his wife, Jeanette, said his family wants to join with Temple University to help youth and say thanks to their parents and guardians for the jobs they do.
“This is about our community, this is about a city with extraordinary strength and resilience, and its future depends upon the people who choose to serve it, and we want them to be rooted and staying here [in Philadelphia],” Neubauer said.
He added this is part of a “sense of deep respect and gratitude” for those who work in public service.
“The Neubauer Family Foundation has come to believe that if we truly value public service, we need to think more broadly about how we support not just the individuals in uniform, but the people who stand behind them. We enable them to do the kind of work that they do,” he explained.
Temple University President John Fry called the donation an “incredible act of generosity.” Fry said that the scholarship comes with help, such as mentorship and student success resources designed to help them graduate.
Mayor Cherelle Parker complimented the Neubauer’s for their gift, saying “the city couldn’t afford to do what they have done.”
“Why is the education so important? Because it’s the great equalizer.” Parker said. “Getting access to a quality education is how you close the gap between the haves and the have-nots..”
The mayor added the scholarship could be the difference in recruiting against other areas offering higher salaries.
The group will be called “The Neubauer Scholars,” as they progress through the educational process.
The first cadre will start with the upcoming fall semester.
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Editor’s Note: The Neubauer Family Foundation is a WHYY supporter. WHYY News produces independent, fact-based news content for audiences in Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.
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