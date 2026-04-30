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Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine and New Jersey-based health system AtlantiCare are opening a new regional campus in Atlantic City.

Philadelphia’s largest university boasts satellite campuses as far away as Italy and Japan — but this marks Temple’s first quest into the Garden State.

“Both Temple and the Katz School of Medicine are guided by the belief that education and healthcare open doors and transform communities, and that is exactly what we have accomplished in Pennsylvania,” Temple President John Fry said Thursday in a release. “With AtlantiCare, we now have the ideal new partner to help us further our impact.”

The AtlantiCare campus will welcome its first class of 40 students in the fall of 2029. Once operational, the branch will also accept third-year and fourth-year students.

“AtlantiCare is proud to partner with Temple University on what we believe is one of the most significant investments in the future of Atlantic City and South Jersey in decades,” AtlantiCare President and CEO Michael Charlton said.