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Delaware will turn over employee wage records for 15 businesses suspected of illegally hiring undocumented immigrants after losing a fight in federal court to block the subpoenas, officials announced Friday.

Even so, Attorney General Kathy Jennings and Gov. Matt Meyer continued to sharply criticize the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts, arguing that the federal government is using subpoena powers to target immigrant communities and businesses.

“The court has spoken, and with no viable alternative before us the state must honor its ruling — but this was a fight worth losing on our feet,” Jennings said in a statement issued Friday. “This was not just a question of what the law demands, but of what our conscience permits.”

The dispute began 15 months ago when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sought records from the Delaware Department of Labor, including Social Security numbers and addresses of employees. The legal battle came to an end this week when the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia issued a one-sentence order that “denied” Delaware’s request to temporarily halt a lower court order to surrender the documents.

Last month, Delaware’s chief federal judge, Colm F. Connolly, denied the state’s bid to defy the subpoena, ruling that the subpoena was lawful. The state appealed, but its arguments didn’t gain any traction.

While Jennings and Meyer said the state will follow the law, both issued harsh remarks about President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration during his second term.