What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Two political advocacy groups founded by the billionaire Koch brothers of Kansas want to produce ads naming candidates in Delaware elections this year without disclosing their donors.

Americans for Prosperity and the Americans for Prosperity Foundation, groups that support limited government and conservative causes, say they want to produce mailers and television, radio or social media ads focused on issues such as private school vouchers and a proposed income tax increase on high earners, among other matters, top officials told WHYY News.

But Delaware’s campaign finance law requires the two groups to disclose their vast network of donors, a mandate the Virginia-based nonprofits are fighting in court.

Last month the two groups filed a federal lawsuit challenging the law, which aims to provide voters with more information about who is behind groups producing ads that aren’t from candidates or political committees.

In Delaware, unlike candidate and political action committees, so-called “third-party advertisers” — as state law defines groups such as Americans for Prosperity — can name a candidate but can’t coordinate with campaigns or suggest who people should vote for or against.

Americans for Prosperity has gobs of money and spends lavish amounts in campaigns across the United States, records reviewed by WHYY News show.

In 2024 alone, contributors gave the two groups more than $183 million, according to its Internal Revenue Service filings. Americans for Prosperity spent $21.7 million on political campaigns that year, but its namesake foundation didn’t list any spending on campaigns, the filings show.

And with the September primary and November general election looming, the groups say they are ready and willing to spend plenty of cash in the First State, where the amount spent on “third-party advertising” is not limited.

But not unless their donors’ identities are protected.

To that end, Americans for Prosperity wants the law declared unconstitutional. More immediately, they’re seeking an injunction to prevent the state from enforcing it while the case moves through U.S. District Court in Wilmington.

“Delaware’s disclosure requirements violate the right to private association, chill free speech and association, and overstep the government’s legitimate disclosure interests, all in violation of the First Amendment,” the lawsuit charges.