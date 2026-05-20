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After more than a decade without new leadership, the residents of Georgetown, Delaware, have elected a new mayor –– one who has said she wants to bring the town “back as close as I can to what it was when I grew up.”

This month, voters elected lifelong resident Angela Townsend after a closely watched three-way race. Townsend said her decision to run came after years of attending town meetings, voicing concerns and feeling like residents were no longer being heard.

“I’ve lived here all my life. And I’ve seen I think a decline in Georgetown,” she said. “I know we’ve had a lot of development. We’ve had a lot of businesses. But the appearance of the town has just gone downhill.”

Townsend, who currently works part-time at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and serves as treasurer at the Georgetown Historical Society, said hearing the frustration of residents who felt disconnected from town leadership helped push her into the race.

Rebuilding a sense of community

As she prepares to step into office, she said that one of her priorities is to rebuild a sense of unity across Georgetown while addressing concerns about homelessness, housing accessibility, public safety and town beautification.

“This community is so divided,” she said. “That’s going to be my biggest goal. To try to get this community to act like a community. To know your neighbors, to help your neighbors.”

Part of that vision, she said, includes bringing back events and activities that once gave residents opportunities to gather together.

“We used to have concerts in the park. We had New Year’s Eve, we had St. Patrick’s Day, we used to have a farmers market,” Townsend said. “We used to do a lot of things in the community that we don’t do anymore.”

One of the first initiatives Townsend hopes to explore is restoring concerts and recreational activities at the park on North Bedford Street. She said she has already begun conversations with local organizations about improving the space.

“We want to bring concerts back to the park on North Bedford Street and make it look like a park again,” she said. “Perhaps benches, picnic tables, maybe a swing set for the kids because we used to have concerts here. It was enjoyable. And I’d like to bring that back.”