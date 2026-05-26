Delaware winners and losers: Ban it or regulate it?

Under legislation sponsored by state Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha, D-Wilmington, Delaware would align its definition of hemp consumables with the pending federal ban language. He said intoxicating THC consumable products must be sold through the state’s licensed, regulated marijuana market.

“We’re finding these THC vapes that are laced with fentanyl, where marijuana and everything else is being sold in these shops,” Chukwuocha said. “So this unregulated market is really saturating our communities and selling these unsafe products, and they’re ending up in the hands of our children.”

A spokesperson for the Delaware Division of Tobacco and Alcohol Enforcement said the agency has sent 70 cease-and-desist letters to dozens of businesses that sell intoxicating products.

Cameron Gilbert, chairman of the Delaware Health Alternatives Association, said while there are bad actors in any industry, the majority of stores in the state are responsible small businesses that welcome regulation.

“All of our stores, especially within the Delaware Healthy Alternatives Association, are doing everything by the book,” he said. “We’ve been self-regulating for the past however-many years without any real guidance from anybody. We’ve provided the lab testing. We’ve got third-party lab testing. We’ve got age restrictions.”

Amit Vyas, a Dover attorney, said Chukwuocha’s bill would benefit just a handful of marijuana operators.

“This legislation is being engineered to eliminate lawful competition and hand market control to a small handful of preferred operators,” he said. “That is not health policy, that is not consumer protection, that is legislated monopoly dressed up in public health language and rushed through this committee. Every small business owner in Delaware who built something lawful under existing law deserves better than this.”

But Office of Marijuana Commissioner Joshua Sanderlin said it’s not about propping up the marijuana businesses.

“This is what the legislature chose to do, create a marketplace, and you can’t undermine it with another marketplace that doesn’t have any of the things in place that are designed for protecting Delawareans,” he said.

House Bill 401, sponsored by Dover Democrats state Rep. Sean Lynn and state Sen. Kyra Hoffner, creates a new hemp-derived cannabis cannabinoid product retail license under the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner. It also establishes a legal framework for product testing, consumer safety and age restrictions on purchases.

James Brobyn is owner of Field Supply Cannabis in Wilmington and is the director of the Delaware Cannabis Industry Association. He operated a medical dispensary in 2023 before expanding into recreational pot last year.

Like Vyas, Brobyn argued that Lynn’s legislation regulating hemp products would benefit only a favored few.

“HB 401 would build a second cheaper retail challenge for the same intoxicating molecule six months before federal law makes those products controlled substances,” he said. “That is not regulation. That is a state-sanctioned arbitrage, a head start for operators who skipped the line, paid for by the operators who didn’t, like myself and like some of the other people that have spoken today.”

Lynn’s legislation has yet to make it out of committee. But drug policy fellow Katharine Harris said Delaware could set up its own hemp marketplace similar to what it did with recreational marijuana.

“I think that it will depend to some extent on how strong of a stance the [Trump] administration wants to take on this issue,” she said. “If they really want to go after states that allow their own programs, or threaten grant money, then we could see a stricter landscape. But if they leave it to the states, I think you will see those situations where some states have more lenient regulations than the federal government does.”