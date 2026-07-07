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Gov. Matt Meyer has line-item vetoed a $35 million appropriation in the 2027 Bond and Capital Improvements bill that state lawmakers set aside last month to start expanding the Delaware Legislative Hall.

Meyer’s administration said the building expansion alone is expected to cost $116 million. Lawmakers have been discussing renovating the space and adding a parking garage for at least the past two years.

The General Assembly scrapped a plan last year to spend $50 million on it for fiscal year 2026, which had included part of the Legislative Hall expansion and part of an adjacent parking garage and connecting tunnel. The state is moving forward with the parking garage construction, but without the tunnel, which was estimated in February to cost about $23 million.

Meyer’s office said the governor signed the remaining parts of the bond bill into law. In a statement, Meyer said he couldn’t justify spending the $35 million during a time when many Delawareans are struggling to afford basic necessities.

“Affordability demands accountability, and accountability demands that we put taxpayers first,” he said. “Affordability starts with setting the right priorities.”

The governor has the constitutional authority to line-item veto budget appropriations. It’s an all or nothing power. The governor cannot amend a line in the budget; it must be accepted or rejected. According to Spotlight Delaware’s Civics 101 series, the last time a Delaware governor used the line-item veto was in 2011, by former Gov. Jack Markell.

Bond bill committee chairs condemn veto

The chairs of the Bond Bill Committee, state Rep. Deb Heffernan, D-Bellefonte, and Sen. Jack Walsh, D-Stanton, issued a joint statement blasting Meyer’s move.

“The tens of thousands of people who visit Legislative Hall yearly — and especially those who visit on a session day — know firsthand the challenges that come with simply showing up to our state capitol to participate in our democracy,” they said. “That’s why it’s not only disappointing, but frankly perplexing, that the governor chose to veto the Bond Bill language that would have funded these long-overdue renovations.”