Low-income Delawareans will likely feel a greater pinch to their pocketbook from legislation raising motor vehicle fees headed to Gov. Matt Meyer’s desk. The bill, along with a proposed cigarette tax increase and planned toll hikes, has critics and tax experts warning the state’s agenda to increase fees and taxes will disproportionately hurt the state’s most vulnerable residents.

The move to increase taxes, fees and tolls comes after the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council announced in May that lawmakers had an additional $98 million in revenue for the next fiscal year’s budget.

A bill sponsored by state Rep. Eric Morrison, D-Newark, would raise Department of Motor Vehicle fees, including for a driver’s license, state identification cards and dealership license. The most significant increase is the vehicle documentation fee, which would go from 4.25% to 5.25%.

State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton, D-Newark, opposed the legislation when the House passed it last week. She said it’s a regressive tax, meaning most of the cost burden would land on the less fortunate. She argued it will make it much more expensive to buy a car, a view also echoed by some House Republicans.

“When you are on the poverty line, you are disproportionately impacted by fines and fees and all of these types of things,” she said. “It’s Delawareans like that that I think of when I choose not to support legislation like this, because I know every dollar counts.”

The document fee is what a dealership charges to cover the cost of processing the paperwork involved with the purchase of a car and is set by state law. The bill’s fiscal note said the hike would generate an additional $35 million in revenue, with the entire bill creating about $39 million in total.

Morrison said the new document fee proposed in his bill would still be lower than surrounding states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He said that the hikes were necessary due to declining revenue from motor fuel tax because of electric vehicles and more fuel-efficient cars.

The state Department of Transportation “simply would not have the money this coming fiscal year to do a lot of the most basic things it does, including paving, bridges, things in communities, mowing, all kinds of things constituents expect,” he said.

DelDOT has proposed higher toll prices, which does not require action from state lawmakers.