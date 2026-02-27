What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The Delaware Supreme Court sided with state lawmakers and Gov. Matt Meyer on Friday, ruling that controversial changes to the state’s corporate laws are constitutional.

Meyer signed what critics have dubbed the “billionaires bill” nearly a year ago, and it’s been the subject of several legal challenges. The law reduces the legal guardrails for corporate founders and powerful executives making deals inside massive companies.

The overhauled state law defines a “controlling shareholder” within a company as someone who owns at least half of a company’s shares or a third of shares plus a managerial role. It reduces the amount of deep internal scrutiny for deals between powerful business leaders and their companies when there’s a conflict of interest.

It also restricts what internal documents shareholders can request to investigate those deals.

Those who supported the new law have said it was necessary to prevent what would have been a “DExit” of corporations moving to other states to incorporate. Opponents argued the bill tilted the scales in favor of company founders and executives at the expense of major shareholders.