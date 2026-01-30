What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer is proposing slashing spending and raising revenue through taxes and fees for the next fiscal year state budget.

Meyer promised earlier this month to constrain spending growth to less than 5%. He’s recommending spending $6.9 billion in the fiscal year 2027 budget.

The General Assembly’s 2026 budget was about $6.5 billion, a 7.3% increase from the prior year. The operating budget for fiscal year 2025 totaled $6.1 billion, which was a 9.3% increase from the previous year’s budget.

The plan maintains the state’s rainy day fund of $366 million and the Budget Stabilization Fund, which stands at $469 million.

Senate President Pro Tem David Sokola said that while there are cuts all around, the budget conversation goes beyond how much money the state spends and focuses on whether that spending is effective.

“There are some areas where we may be funding things but not getting the bang for the buck,” Sokola said. “In each of those areas, it’s not just about funding.”

The governor’s recommended budget is still above the 3.9% budget growth benchmark set by the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council. But Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker said he liked what he saw.

“The mix that the governor is proposing at this point has got to be as good as I’ve seen from any governor since I’ve been here, and I started with the Gov. [Ruth Ann] Minner days,” he said.