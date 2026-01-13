What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware lawmakers return to Legislative Hall in Dover on Tuesday, picking up where they left off at the end of June. Lawmakers have frequented Dover after the end of session more often this year than in years past. They entered into a couple of special sessions to deal with high property tax bills and protecting corporate tax revenue from federal tax code changes and held a series of hearings on property reassessments.

Changes likely to how property reassessments are done

State lawmakers are likely to introduce more bills designed to make the property tax reassessment process go more smoothly in the future. They could also consider school district-related changes, such as changing how the school referendum system works. Districts are allowed to call for a referendum vote to raise additional revenue for expenses. State law also allows districts to realize a 10% increase after reassessments.

Legislators passed a package of bills in an August 2025 special session aimed at addressing the anger of New Castle County residents, who denounced increases of thousands of dollars in county and school taxes in some cases after property values were reassessed for the first time in decades.

More bills this year could be inspired by the series of hearings held last fall. Those could include whether school districts and local governments would be allowed to continue using split rates and how properties are classified.

House Bill 242, signed into law last year, allowed school districts to issue split rates for commercial and residential properties, similar to what New Castle County and the city of Wilmington did. The new law, which only applied to the 2025-2026 tax year, touched off a lawsuit brought by apartment landlords and other trade associations challenging its constitutionality. The state’s Chancery Court and the Delaware Supreme Court rulings upheld the law.

A special joint legislative committee also held a series of hearings focused on the property reassessment process, listening to counties, school districts and businesses.

“From the beginning, our committee has made it a priority to hear from as many voices as possible so that we can craft solutions grounded not in theory, but in lived truth,” said House Majority Leader Kerri Evelyn Harris in a statement.