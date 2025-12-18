What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The Redding Consortium decided to go big Tuesday night, voting to consolidate all of the school districts serving northern New Castle County.

The determination paves the way for the state group, created in 2019 and tasked with redrawing lines for the school districts currently serving the city of Wilmington and northern New Castle County, to develop a detailed plan for redistricting. State lawmakers must eventually approve it.

The consortium had been considering three models:

A single county district

A Metropolitan Wilmington School District that would consolidate Brandywine, Red Clay and the city of Wilmington into one district.

The Red Clay and Brandywine option where Wilmington students would be split between the two districts.

The Christina School District would leave the city in all of the options.

“Nothing is going to change if we aren’t willing to change,” Red Clay school teacher Mike Mathews said. “I know that we need to go big. It’s going to slay some sacred cows in the room and some leaders, who may not be leaders after all this is said and done, but we got to put kids first.”

The single county district model faces uphill political battle

Any plan has already been deemed “dead on arrival” in the General Assembly by some. The chosen model is the priciest and could be the hardest to implement.

Drew Atchison, a researcher at American Institutes for Research, analyzed the cost of each scenario in a report released last week. He estimated the cost to implement the single school district plan would total around $20 million, with the metropolitan district costing about half of that and the Brandywine/Red Clay option being the least expensive. The largest expenses would be leveling up salaries for educators, and initial planning and coordination.

But supporters of the county district idea argue that it would create a larger tax pool for the districts, increasing resources for low-income students and multilingual learners.

Some in the consortium and in the community wanted to go smaller, backing the Red Clay/Brandywine option, also known as the “river plan,” as the most politically viable and less disruptive. Versions of this have been discussed all the way back to at least 2001. A Red Clay/Brandywine plan failed in the state Legislature in 2016.

Some, like Christina School teacher Michelle Suchyj, worry about Wilmington losing its voice. Suchyj works at the new Maurice Pritchett Academy, which was the first Wilmington school built in 50 years. She said she’s worried the single district model could negatively impact her students.

“I don’t want northern New Castle County because I don’t want my kids in the city of Wilmington to get lost in an even bigger pool than they’re already lost in,” she said.

Parent Kendra Brown said she supports the single district model.

“We all did this together,” she said. “We all failed our children together, so we need to fix the problem together. The state of Delaware is failing their children.”