School board, public vexed by lack of detail

Many people who spoke at the Brandywine school board meeting expressed frustration about the lack of specifics regarding the models under discussion, including data on the fiscal costs of the different models, student feeder patterns and any cost savings from consolidation. Lockman said the financial data will be made public online before next Tuesday’s vote.

“I am frustrated at the lack of transparency and lack of data,” Alyssa Samuels said. “If I were at work and I were going to propose a plan to someone, and they wanted information from me, and I said, ‘I’ll get it to you next week,’ or ‘I’m not quite sure,’ I’d be fired, I’d be absolutely out the door.”

The consortium intends to pick the model and then develop a detailed plan early next year around that idea. The plan would then go to the Delaware State Board of Education. If approved, it would head to the General Assembly for a vote.

Red Clay has different ‘values,’ ‘philosophies’

The issue of race and diversity dominated much of the conversation during the meeting. The trauma of the 1978 court-mandated busing and consolidation of the mostly Black Wilmington school district and the 10 school districts in the suburbs lingers in the state’s psyche decades later. Delaware created the four districts within New Castle County in 1981. Court-ordered busing ended in 2000, but some students continue to be bused today.

Despite the court intervention to force desegregation of Wilmington schools, Delaware Department of Education data shows the students are majority Black or Latino and up to 73% of them are low-income.

District parent Keith Frankel provoked accusations of racism from some crowd members when he said Wilmington students should get more money to stay in their existing schools instead of being moved around.

“I don’t think any of this shuffling around of the schools is going to help these students in the underprivileged neighborhoods,” he said. “Personally, they’re a product of the area where they live, their parents, their neighborhoods.”

Brandywine school board members Kim Stock and Brian Jordan questioned whether moving forward with the Brandywine/Red Clay option would change the student demographic makeup of their schools, saying the two districts have different “values” and “philosophies.”

“We’ve got schools where the white kids go with the white kids, the Black kids go with the Black kids, the Latino kids go with the Latino kids,” Jordan said. “And they don’t come together in a diverse education where they get to be introduced to other views, other cultures, other perspectives. That’s a significant concern for me, because Brandywine has done, I think, a great job at making sure that its schools remain desegregated.”

State Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha, who is also a Redding Consortium member, challenged Jordan’s and Stock’s comments that children of color are treated the same in Brandywine by pointing to the district’s Harland Elementary School and P.S. duPont Middle School. DOE data reports duPont’s student population is about 55% Black or Latino and 27% white. About 83% of Harlan students are Black or Hispanic.

“This is a failed experiment and our children are the brunt of what’s happening,” he said. “It’s like we are the stepchildren of this district and we shouldn’t be. Our children should be treated just as fair as everyone else, and that’s not happening.”

Helen Anderson told the board that Black children in Wilmington have been failed for generations. The daughter of the late Wilmington education advocate William “Hicks” Anderson, she also spoke in support of redistricting.

“This very district has said no to every plan that has come,” she said. “I would love to hear when you’re going to give us a ‘yes’ on how you want to be part of the solution. I’ve heard you say ‘Red Clay,’ I’ve heard you say ‘Christina,’ but if we all don’t want to be solution-driven, then this is all pointless.”

The Redding Consortium is scheduled to meet Dec. 16 at the Delaware Tech campus in Wilmington at 5:30 p.m.