What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware education advocates expect to vote later this year on a plan to redistrict schools in New Castle County, but politics could threaten to upend a process years in making.

The Redding Consortium for Educational Equity is a state group created in 2019 tasked with redrawing lines for the school districts currently serving the city of Wilmington and northern New Castle County.

Wilmington is currently carved into four school districts: Christina, Brandywine, Colonial and Red Clay.

The advisory group is considering a few plans, pitting competing opinions from Gov. Matt Meyer and Mayor John Carney, Meyer’s predecessor, against each other on the best politically viable path forward. The consortium is not expected to vote to recommend a plan to state lawmakers until December.

3 options under consideration

Metropolitan Wilmington School District: Would consolidate Brandywine, Red Clay and the city of Wilmington into one district

Northern New Castle County Consolidated School District: Would consolidate all four districts serving Wilmington. It would not include the Appoquinimink School District in the southern part of the county

Brandywine and Red Clay School District: The two districts would be responsible for educating all students within the city of Wilmington. There are three variations of the boundaries for this option

In all three plans, Christina School District, which has schools in Wilmington and Newark, would be removed from the city, and Wilmington students currently going to Christina schools would move to one or more of the other school districts.