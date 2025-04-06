From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware lawmakers are advancing a package of bills aimed at overhauling how school boards operate in the state. The House could take them up as early as this week.

At a school board meeting last August, Christina School Board President Donald Patton told multiple speakers they were “out of order,” said meeting attendees were “guests” and threatened disciplinary action against school district employees who shouted comments during the meeting.

The dysfunctional school board drew statewide attention last year with meetings that lasted for several hours, violations of open meeting laws and residency issues involving one of its members. So, it’s no coincidence that several of the lawmakers sponsoring the slate of bills represent Wilmington and Newark areas, which include Christina School District.

“I think it’s unfortunate that we are having to introduce bills like this,” said state Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton, D-Newark. “The great majority of school boards and school board members are responsible, they’re accountable to the public, they’re acting with their community’s best interest at heart. Unfortunately, as I think all of us have seen over the past year plus, there are a few bad actors not doing that.”

The Christina board and four of its members — Patton, Vice President Alethea Smith-Tucker and members Y.F. Lou and Naveed Baqir — individually face a lawsuit from former Superintendent Dan Shelton after he was placed on indefinite leave in July during a meeting that lasted longer than seven hours.

In the fiscal year 2025 budget, the General Assembly ordered the Delaware Department of Justice to monitor the board for a year because of the board’s violations of the state’s Freedom of Information Act in public meetings. Its report is due to lawmakers in July.

The package of legislation addresses accountability, training and transparency.