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Nearly two dozen homes are being built on a string of vacant lots in Tioga, marking the first Turn the Key project in the 8th Council District.

Construction on the first set of homes began in April. On Monday, elected officials and residents gathered on West Venango Street to celebrate the next phase of the development, which is expected to create 22 opportunities for first-time homebuyers.

“It’s happening for those in our communities who might have thought, just a moment ago, that this was something out of reach, that this was something that was not attainable,” City Councilmember Cindy Bass said during a groundbreaking ceremony.