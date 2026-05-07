Leveraging vacant land for homeownership

While she was running for office, Parker campaigned on a proposal to use vacant city land to help expand Philadelphia’s housing supply. That goal is now a sizable part of the Housing Opportunities Made Easy initiative, her administration’s plan to build and preserve 30,000 homes.

Backed by $800 million in bonds, the multipronged effort will see money flow to dozens of programs. Turn the Key, a popular homeownership initiative, has so far emerged as the plan’s primary vehicle for transforming public lots into affordable housing, including the ones in Norris Square. And Parker has vowed to put the program “on steroids.”

The goal of Turn the Key is to mint new homeowners in neighborhoods where property values are on the rise, with hopes of stabilizing those communities so people aren’t displaced. To date, 415 units have been sold under the program. Another 200 are under construction, and 1,048 more units have been approved.

“Renters face a constant risk of rent increase, which can eventually make staying in their neighborhood unaffordable. Homeownership changes that equation,” Civetta’s cofounder Brennan Tomasetti said.

To keep costs low, the Philadelphia Land Bank effectively gives away lots to private developers who then build new homes priced for working-class families interested in becoming first-time owners, including municipal employees. Through Turn the Key, these buyers can obtain up to $75,000 in mortgage buydown assistance, which is often paired with funding from Philly First Home to further bring down the sale price — and the monthly mortgage payment. That program provides grants of up to $10,000 for first-time homebuyers.

Before those subsidies, the homes start at around $280,000. Turn the Key buyers typically pay around $1,400 a month for a three-bedroom house, which is considerably less than the median rent for a similar apartment.

Critics say that price point still excludes low-income residents in City Council districts with the most vacant city land — primarily the 3rd District in West Philadelphia and the 5th and 7th districts in North Philadelphia. These are areas where Turn the Key projects are more likely to land — and have. Gauthier, for example, has approved 100 homes through the program.

“They’re kind of just like, ‘Oh, we’re just going to throw this blanket over the entire city and just expect it to work.’ And then it feels like they almost act surprised when it doesn’t work,” said Talia Giles, who sits on the steering committee for the Norris Square Community Action Network.

Currently, the average income for Turn the Key households is about $54,000, according to the land bank.

In the 7th District, 90% of renters earned less than $35,000 as of 2024, according to the Philadelphia Coalition for Affordable Communities.

It was 91% in the 3rd District and 83% in the 5th District.

Lawmakers echoed the sentiment during a budget hearing last week with the city’s Department of Planning and Development. The discussion began with Lozada, but several of her colleagues chimed in to raise similar affordability concerns with Turn the Key, a program they have all supported.

They also raised the prospect of the city offering $100,000 in mortgage assistance to Turn the Key buyers instead of the current maximum of $75,000.

Jefferey Young Jr., who represents the 5th District, told the administration that more residents could participate in the program if they had more help purchasing these homes.

“You won’t get so much pushback from the community when we’re trying to put these products out there,” Young said.