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A proposed development would bring 35 new rental units to a large vacant lot near Awbury Arboretum in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood.

The market-rate project on High Street calls for a mix of townhomes and duplexes ringing an inner parking lot with 44 spaces.

The townhomes are set to have three bedrooms while the duplexes would all be two-bedroom units. And while they won’t be subsidized, the monthly rents will be affordable to people with moderate incomes, based on neighborhood statistics rather than the city as a whole.

As of 2024, the median household income for Germantown in 2024 was $53,161, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.

“They’re not ultra-luxury or intended to be super high-priced,” said Scott Woodruff, chief operating officer at Designblendz Architecture.