A 75-unit apartment building may be built next door to Germantown Town Hall, across the street from the former home of Germantown High School.

The five-story proposal for 5932-42 Germantown Ave. calls for a mix of one- and- two-bedroom apartments. It also includes two commercial spaces and 38 parking spaces on the ground floor, as well a shared roof deck.

A vacant one-story building, previously used as a day care center, currently occupies part of the site. This structure is set to be demolished to clear the way for a new market-rate development project.

“We feel like this is a really good site on a big central boulevard on Germantown Avenue that people will be able to have access to both the amenities of Germantown and access to other parts of the city very quickly on public transportation routes and other ways of getting around the city,” said Andrew Eisenstein, a partner at Iron Stone Real Estate Partners.