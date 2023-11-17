Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A historic school building in Germantown is slated to reopen by next summer — more than a decade after academic performance and shrinking enrollment closed the hulking property amid a financial crisis at the School District of Philadelphia.

Developers are converting the former Germantown High School into a mixed-use development with approximately 240 apartments. The first 45 units are expected to be completed in the next 6-8 months. The entire project could wrap up as early as 2025.

“Construction will be moving along at a pretty quick pace,” said architect David Polatnick during a packed community meeting held Thursday night.

The news came nearly two years after Germantown Development, the property’s second new owner, began transforming the property on Germantown Avenue, a by-right project that has frustrated residents still heartbroken over the decision to close the neighborhood’s only public high school after 99 years in the community.

Thursday’s meeting was the first time since construction started that developers publicly discussed the highly-anticipated revamp with neighbors, a fact that left several residents seeking basic details about the privately-funded project.

“You said some of these units are already done, when was the building sold?” asked one attendee.

Germantown Development, a Philadelphia-based limited liability company, bought the high school from The Concordia Group in 2017, securing the necessary permits about two years later.

The company plans to transform the interior of the property over four phases and offer studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Some will be multilevel while others will be flats, said Polatnick.

The second phase will see 57 units come online. The third phase will have 99 units. The final phase will see approximately 40 units.

The building will repurpose the high school’s back parking lot, which contains roughly 180 spots. The project will also have about 3,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space, which may feature a coffee shop.

“We want to bring a nice beautiful project for the community that can benefit everyone — the people living next door, the people living nearby. We’re just trying to satisfy everyone,” said operations Nir Alon after the meeting.

During the meeting, several residents raised concerns about affordability.