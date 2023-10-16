Developer unveils plan for Germantown YWCA amid funding concerns

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A vacant historic property in Germantown may be transformed into a modern mixed-use development with 45 units of affordable housing.

The proposal to redevelop the Germantown YWCA calls for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Plans also feature a landscaped courtyard, outdoor terrace, and a fitness facility. An 18-space parking lot would sit behind the city-owned building on Germantown Avenue, which abuts Vernon Park near the commercial heart of the neighborhood.

“We wanted to make sure the site was dynamic,” said Keith Key, president of KBK Enterprises.

Key detailed the project during an amicable community meeting held Thursday at Center in the Park. It came roughly seven years after the city first selected the Ohio-based company to revamp the Y, a blighted but beloved neighborhood landmark that residents desperately want to see redeveloped.

KBK’s original plan for the four-story property was rooted in workforce housing, a lesser-known tier of affordable housing designed to help more middle-income residents and fewer public subsidies to finance. Key said he changed course was partially a response to shifting neighborhood economics.

“The neighborhood is going to change fast, and sometimes that scares people because that means gentrification to a lot of people, if not racially, economically. This is at least something that becomes a placeholder that allows people to stay in the neighborhood,” Key said after the meeting.

The new project would be affordable to residents earning up to 60% of the area median income, a statistic that includes places outside of Philadelphia. That translates to about $48,000 for an individual, according to federal income guidelines.