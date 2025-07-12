From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Saturday, the Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center kicked off a weekendlong celebration of the renowned lyricist’s 130th birthday, featuring concerts and tours of the Doylestown farmhouse where Hammerstein wrote the libretto for some of the world’s most famous musicals.

“We want to remind our community that perhaps the most famous lyricist in American history lived right here in the center of Bucks County,” said Chris Hutton, administrative coordinator at the Oscar Hammerstein Museum. “Not only lived but created his most important work here, and was inspired by this area.”

Organizers said they were expecting 160 people to attend the sold-out events this weekend.

Christine Junker, museum board secretary, said events help build awareness about the museum and its ongoing fundraising efforts to renovate the building where Hammerstein lived from 1940 to 1960. The nonprofit purchased Highland Farm in December 2023, and Junker said there are a “surprising” number of people who don’t know much about Hammerstein’s legacy in the area.

“We want people to be aware that we’re here,” Junker said. “We want to bring as many people through as we can. We want them to go out and tell their friends, and we have tours going through the fall. And so there’s going to be a lot more opportunity for people to come and see and realize the importance of this property, not only for Bucks County, but for Pennsylvania, and really for the world. ”

Junker said “the future of the organization” is a theatre education center for children, students and community members.

“Hammerstein not only lived here, but he also mentored Stephen Sondheim here, who lived in Doylestown, and was a friend of Hammerstein’s son, James,” she said. “So really, the whole future of the musical theater was built right here on this property, and we want to use that as an example for our Theater Education Center and build upon that mentoring aspect of Oscar’s personality, and mentor the future of the theatergoers and theater producers.”

While fundraising for the center, the organization is already providing courses to theater camp students in Bristol.