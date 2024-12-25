From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The future Oscar Hammerstein Museum, located in a Doylestown farmhouse once owned by the famed American musical theater librettist, has received a $500,000 grant from the state of Pennsylvania to renovate the property.

This is the second $500,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant the museum has received in four years. It was secured through the efforts of state Sen. Steve Santarsiero and state Rep. Tim Brennan. RACP grants are matching grants, released when the museum raises an equal amount from private and foundation supporters.