From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, now has a tiny cathedral with room to inspire awe for just a single person at a time. “Super/Natural” is a built structure whose stained glass dome and walls are about the size of a large phone booth.

“I was raised an atheist, so I was thinking about how I could create a space of contemplation and spirituality for me,” said Philadelphia artist Judith Schaechter, “and everyone else like me. There’s a lot.”

“Super/Natural” was conceived during an artist residency at the Penn Center for Neuroaesthetics, which studies the neurological and cognitive effects of beauty, art and the built environment.

The center’s areas of research include biophilic spaces, or built environments designed to bring occupants into a closer relationship with nature, and tracking psychological and physiological phenomena when a person encounters art.