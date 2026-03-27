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Pennsylvania rock band Tigers Jaw is back with their seventh studio album, “Lost on You,” serving as a snapshot of the group’s evolving creative direction over the last two decades.

The album is the follow-up to “I Won’t Care How You Remember Me,” which was released in 2021. Delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the group’s touring cycle carried into the timeline for the latest release. Vocalist and guitarist Ben Walsh said the band wanted to take their time during the writing process.

“We didn’t want to force anything or rush anything,” Walsh said. “We wanted to just get together really casually and go through ideas and give everything a lot of time to kind of grow.”

For the first time, the band scrapped its usual writing process, trading demos for loose ideas that took shape through jam sessions.

“Ben is someone who plays every instrument. He could bring you a demo where everything is done,” Co-vocalist and keyboardist Brianna Collins said. “But this time, he came in with not concrete ideas, or we would jam at practice, and then it would turn into a song. That has never really been the way that we’ve operated as a band with writing.”

One of the songs that resulted from a collaborative process was the lead single, “Head is Like a Sinking Stone,” which opens with a dueling guitar riff. The idea was brought to the table by guitarist Mark Lebiecki, the newest member.

“He wrote that riff and then we practiced it,” Collins said. “Ben had an idea of taking that and then adding another part that he had been working on to it, and then bringing it back.”

Walsh said the slowed-down approach allowed the band to charter new creative ground.

“It just allowed us to really explore a lot of different ideas,” Walsh said. “Some stuff that maybe previously would have just kind of remained on the cutting room floor, we pushed it a little further and entered new territory with an idea and it became something different.”