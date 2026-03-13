Studio 2 Extra: producer Will Yip’s South Philly dream studio

Multiple recording studios, a fully stocked bar, and floor to ceiling windows – Will Yip wants to give bands everything he can.

Air Date: March 13, 2026 2:00 pm
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Will Yip at Memory Music Studios in Philadelphia.

Will Yip at Memory Music Studios in Philadelphia.

Fresh off a Grammy win for rock album of the year, producer Will Yip is betting big on Philly. He just opened Memory Music Studios in South Philadelphia. His goal? Establish Philly as the indie rock capital of the world.

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