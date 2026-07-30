Why are “granny hobbies” having a moment?

The pandemic ushered in a whole new wave of hobbyists, as folks found new ways to fill time under lockdown. But a lot of these analog pastimes seem to have had real staying power – particularly the non-digital, screen-free habits which some affectionately refer to as “granny hobbies.”

Birdwatching clubs are spreading across college campus and on social media, tons of people are showing off half finished sweaters and scrapbooks for #WorkinProgressWednesday. Some say it helps them unplug. Others say it’s great for finding community.

What’s behind this growing appreciation for slowing down and touching grass? And what does science say about the potential health benefits?

Guests: