Why are “granny hobbies” having a moment?
A whole new generation seems to be trading screens for binoculars and knitting needles. What’s behind the trend?Listen 51:15
The pandemic ushered in a whole new wave of hobbyists, as folks found new ways to fill time under lockdown. But a lot of these analog pastimes seem to have had real staying power – particularly the non-digital, screen-free habits which some affectionately refer to as “granny hobbies.”
Birdwatching clubs are spreading across college campus and on social media, tons of people are showing off half finished sweaters and scrapbooks for #WorkinProgressWednesday. Some say it helps them unplug. Others say it’s great for finding community.
What’s behind this growing appreciation for slowing down and touching grass? And what does science say about the potential health benefits?
Guests:
- Kate Brennan, freelance journalist who covered the “granny hobbies” trend for the New York Times.
- Susan Magsamen, founder and executive director of the International Arts + Mind Lab at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and co-author of the New York Times bestselling book “Your Brain on Art.”
- Jason Hall, founder of In Color Birding.
- Arden Benner, ambassador for the Philadelphia Drunken Knitwits
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