Philadelphia Magic Gardens has Halloween in August with a Dia de los Muertos tribute to Isaiah Zagar

An exhibition of Dia de los Muertos cartonería figures by Mexican artist Ivette Chaires pays homage to the late creator of the Magic Gardens.

''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires'' at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens uses the imagery and symbolism of Mexican Day of the Dead celebrations. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Philadelphia Magic Gardens has Halloween in August with a Dia de los Muertos tribute to Isaiah Zagar

An exhibition of Dia de los Muertos cartonería figures by Mexican artist Ivette Chaires pays homage to the late creator of the Magic Gardens.

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After Christmas in July, there’s Halloween in August.

As some retail stores are already hauling out their spooky stock, the Philadelphia Magic Gardens has opened an exhibition of Dia de los Muertos folk art figures.

“Don’t get me started on how much I love Halloween,” said Executive Director Emily Smith. “It should be all year round.”

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The Mexican Day of the Dead holiday on Nov. 1 is often associated with Halloween, though it centers on honoring the spirits of the departed, and celebrating with those who still walk among us.

The Magic Gardens exhibition “Viviendo a través de la Muerte” (“Living Through Death”) features 36 cartonería figures made of papier-mâché by Ivette Chaires, a folk artist based in Puebla, Mexico. Most of the skeletal figures are inspired by Chaires’ time spent in Philadelphia at the Magic Gardens and with its founder, Isaiah Zagar.

“The work is an homage to him,” Chaires said.

''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires'' at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens
''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires'' at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens uses the imagery and symbolism of Mexican Day of the Dead celebrations. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

An unexpected eulogy in papier-mâché

Chaires visited Philadelphia for two weeks in 2024 as part of the Julia Zagar Residency for Women Artists, founded by Zagar’s wife, Julia, in 2016 and run by the Magic Gardens. Chaires was the first artist to participate after the program was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She returned to her studio in Puebla and spent most of 2025 making cartonería portraits of Isaiah, Julia and the people around them.

Chaires could not have known that six months before “Viviendo a través de la Muerte” would open — her first solo exhibition anywhere — her Dia de los Muertos portraits of Zagar as a comically dead figure would be posthumous. Zagar died in February at the age of 86.

“When we walked into her studio to pick up the work, we had no idea that this was the body of work that had been created. We were all just sobbing,” Smith said. “It was in the springtime, and we were still really going through it.”

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Some of the figures show Zagar paired with his students and collaborators, based on photos. Another shows Zagar as he often portrayed himself in doodles as a manic figure with multiple arms, accompanied by the phrase “Art is the center of the real world.” Another is a seated portrait of a young Isaiah and Julia.

Ivette Chaires (left) and Julia Zagar mark the opening of ''Living Through Death''
Ivette Chaires (left) and Julia Zagar mark the opening of ''Living Through Death'' at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens. Chaires, the 2024 Julia Zagar Residency for Women Artists recipient, is showing her work at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Other figures are not directly related to Zagar, like a pair of identically gowned women, one whose heart is exposed in her chest and the other holding her bloodied heart in her outstretched hand. Another pair of women figures are adorned with monarch butterflies, which typically fly across the Mexican-American border according to the season.

“Just like art, traditions are constantly in motion,” Chaires said. “It is important to transform them so they remain relevant for new generations.”

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Finding the comedy in death

Traditional cartonería are inherently lighthearted, blending death and life into a whimsical partnership that are often displayed on altars honoring the dead. Julia Zagar said having one based on her late husband is what he would have wanted.

“I love it,” she said. “What’s called in Spanish the ‘intercambio,’ the combination of art and life, or art and death, is fantastic. It is what should be.”

Ivette Chaires, the 2024 Julia Zagar Residency for Women Artists recipient
Ivette Chaires, the 2024 Julia Zagar Residency for Women Artists recipient, is showing her work in the exhibit,''Living Through Death'' at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Smith said the exhibition is a welcome salve at a time when the staff of Magic Gardens and the people surrounding the Zagars are still grieving Isaiah’s death.

“There’s a harmony that you can find in Mexico and this connection between life and death. It’s a little bit more talked about or expressed and part of everyday life,” she said. “I think not only here at the organization, but, in general, we all need to be doing that more and more. There is something really beautiful about this work. It’s kind of dark, but it’s also really funny. Anyone who’s gone through a death process understands there’s humor and darkness to it.”

“Viviendo a través de la Muerte” will remain on view at the Philadelphia Magic Gardens through the Day of the Dead, Nov. 1, before closing on Nov. 8.

  • Philadelphia's Magic Gardens Executive Director Emily Smith
    Philadelphia's Magic Gardens Executive Director Emily Smith is represented in ''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires'' with a cartonería likeness. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • ''Man of the Magic Gardens'' and ''Woman of the Magic Gardens
    ''Man of the Magic Gardens'' and ''Woman of the Magic Gardens,'' two sculptures in ''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires,'' echo the mosaics of Isaiah Zagar. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Visitors to Philadelphia's Magic Gardens
    Visitors to Philadelphia's Magic Gardens look at Day of the Dead cartonería sculptures of Isaiah Zagar and his wife, Julia, in the exhibit ''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Cartonería sculptures capture the likenesses of Isaiah Zagar and his confederates
    Cartonería sculptures capture the likenesses of Isaiah Zagar and his confederates in Ivette Chaires exhibit at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, ''Living Through Death. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Julia Zagar is depicted in the exhibit ''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires''
    Julia Zagar is depicted in the exhibit ''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires'' as the proprietor of Eyes Gallery, bringing artwork from Mexico to be sold. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • La Catrina, the elegant skeleton of Day of the Dead celebrations
    La Catrina, the elegant skeleton of Day of the Dead celebrations, has her skirt adorned with images of Julia and Isaiah Zagar in Ivette Chaires exhibit at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, ''Living Through Death. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • A pair of sculptures titled ''Self Love and Love Lost''
    A pair of sculptures titled ''Self Love and Love Lost'' are exhibited in''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires'' at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Monarch butterflies adorn two figures in ''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires''
    Monarch butterflies adorn two figures in ''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires'' at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens. The artist, the 2024 Julia Zagar Residency for Women Artists recipient, is from Puebla, Mexico. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • ''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires'' at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens
    ''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires'' at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens uses the imagery and symbolism of Mexican Day of the Dead celebrations in an homage to the Magic Gardens and Isaiah Zagar. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Day of the Dead figures in ''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires'' at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens
    Day of the Dead figures in ''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires'' at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens are adorned in the style of Isaiah Zagar's murals. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Isaiah Zagar is the subject of many of the sculptures in ''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires''
    Isaiah Zagar is the subject of many of the sculptures in ''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires'' at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Isaiah Zagar's friend and collaborator Warren Muller is depicted in ''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires''
    Isaiah Zagar's friend and collaborator Warren Muller is depicted in ''Living Through Death: Works by Ivette Chaires'' at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

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