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After Christmas in July, there’s Halloween in August.

As some retail stores are already hauling out their spooky stock, the Philadelphia Magic Gardens has opened an exhibition of Dia de los Muertos folk art figures.

“Don’t get me started on how much I love Halloween,” said Executive Director Emily Smith. “It should be all year round.”

The Mexican Day of the Dead holiday on Nov. 1 is often associated with Halloween, though it centers on honoring the spirits of the departed, and celebrating with those who still walk among us.

The Magic Gardens exhibition “Viviendo a través de la Muerte” (“Living Through Death”) features 36 cartonería figures made of papier-mâché by Ivette Chaires, a folk artist based in Puebla, Mexico. Most of the skeletal figures are inspired by Chaires’ time spent in Philadelphia at the Magic Gardens and with its founder, Isaiah Zagar.

“The work is an homage to him,” Chaires said.