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A 350-foot row of flax is growing in Maja Park along the Ben Franklin Parkway near Eakins Oval. The crop row is part of a temporary art installation commissioned by the Association for Public Art.

The plant, whose fibers have historically been used in linen textiles, has something to say. The row is accompanied by a quote that Ben Franklin wrote in 1747 as he was lamenting the lack of unity among American colonial militias.

“At present, we are like separate filaments of flax before thread is formed,” Franklin wrote in his pamphlet “Plain Truth.” “Without strength, because without connection.”

Called “Franklin’s Thread,” the installation was conceived and built by architect Jeff Richards to demonstrate the past and possible future of flax as a commodity crop, taking inspiration from Franklin’s quote.

“Obviously he was talking about strength against monarchy and independence from England. I find it resonant still,” Richards said. “It’s important for me in thinking about one way in which we can reestablish a way of operating that connects us. It connects us with the planet, with our city, with each other.”

Building a wall of flaxcrete

As the third iteration of the Association for Public Art’s “Art on the Parkway” program, executive director Charlotte Cohen said “Franklin’s Thread” was selected, in part, for its living growth and long, linear shape.

“Maja Park is not just a little patch of park. It’s a really big expanse that includes an allay of trees and an open lawn in brilliant sunlight in the middle of summer, and the seasons change,” Cohen said. “We are really open to different kinds of projects that will use it in different ways and engage the public in different ways.

At the west end of the row is a wall Richards built out of concrete blocks made with parts of the flax plant. Called flaxcrete, the blocks are made with the flax shives, the woody part of the stem that is removed when flax is processed as textile fibers. The shives are then mixed with a lime binder.

Similar to hempcrete, which is made from woody parts of the hemp plant, flaxcrete is much lighter than traditional concrete. It is also less structural: Flaxcrete cannot be used to bear heavy weight loads as it has low compression strength.

But in Richards’ teaching and research at Temple University’s Tyler School of Art and Architecture, he has been experimenting with ways flaxcrete could be designed into buildings. He said he wants to go beyond environmental sustainability to think about environmentally beneficial design.

“I think, by and large, the environmental movement over the past 60 years has been a disaster,” Richards said. “To say one is to be sustainable is to presume that we can only do harm. It’s a matter of thinking that we as a human civilization are a cancer to the Earth and the best we can do is to limit that harm.

“But we can do better than that. We can be ecologically positive so that we’re actually improving our lot in the world.”