A new Holocaust mural on the Parkway tells a story of displacement in 28 languages

The Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza on Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway now has a mural about the Holocaust.

But it may not be obvious to the casual passerby.

The eight panels of “Lay-lah Lay-lah” by the Berlin-based artist Ella Ponizovsky Bergelson, painted mostly in muted oranges and blacks, towers 28 feet high and stretches about 100 feet across the eastern wall of the Verizon building at 16th and the Parkway.