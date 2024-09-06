From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Ruth Kapp Hartz was four years old, living with her German Jewish parents in Toulouse in the “free zone” of France below the Nazi-occupied portion to the north. When the Nazi-aligned Vichy police started searching door-to-door for Jewish, non-French residents, Ruth became Renée.

“Old Testament names in France are not that common in France. In fact, weren’t even allowed up until 1980,” she said. “Old Testament names immediately meant that you were Jewish.”

For the next three years, Hartz and her family adopted false identities and went into hiding. They frantically tried to stay one step ahead of dogged Nazi and Vichy authorities as they crisscrossed France.

“That’s the right path! Oh, no, this is! Life depends on narrow misses,” sings a chorus of about two dozen in the new musical, “Hidden,” premiering this weekend at Gratz College in Elkins Park.

Hartz is now a retired French teacher living in Jenkintown. In 1999, she told her story of survival in the memoir “Your Name is Renée,” co-written with Stacy Cretzmeyer.

The book landed on the desk of composers Jenny and David Heitler-Klevans through family connections.

“I read the book and I suddenly I was picturing things as a musical,” Jenny said. “The first thing we had to do was reach out to Ruth and find out if she would be okay with this, which she very generously was. She said, ‘I think you should come to France and meet the people who rescued my family.’”

In 2019, the Heitler-Klevans’ joined Hartz on a trip to the Catholic convent where the Mother Superior took in Jewish children and identified them as Catholic orphans when authorities asked.

Hartz was left at the convent by her mother out of desperation, believing her chances of survival were better there than on the run. Hartz recalled some of the nuns telling her that her parents were dead.

Only later did she understand the nuns were protecting her from suspicion.

“The reason they had to tell us that our parents were dead was because Sunday was visiting day, and lot of mothers came to visit their children,” she said. “We didn’t understand — we Jewish children — why isn’t my mother visiting?”