TKTS discount theater tickets has opened in Philadelphia

The discount theater ticket seller TKTS, a mainstay on Broadway for 51 years and in London’s West End for 44 years, brings to Philadelphia its first American location outside of New York City.

The red TKTS booth is now part of the information desk at the Independence Visitor Center in Independence National Historical Park. It sells rush tickets to performances in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties at 30% to 50% discounts, up to 72 hours in advance. Buyers must purchase in person at the TKTS desk; tickets are not available online.

Performing arts companies must opt in to the program to make their tickets available through TKTS. At its launch on Thursday, 20 companies agreed to let TKTS sell their tickets at a discount, including the Arden Theatre, Philadelphia Orchestra, FringeArts and the Philadelphia Theatre Company.

“TKTS in Philadelphia will help make Philadelphia’s theater and arts performances more visible, more affordable, and even more dynamic,” said Terry Nolan, producing artistic director of the Arden Theatre Company. “This is the kind of leadership we need right now.”

Many of the participating companies have not bounced back from pandemic-imposed restrictions. According to a recent study by the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, only half of arts organizations are seeing audiences return to pre-pandemic levels. Among performing arts companies, that number drops to just 32%.

“A third of TKTS ticket purchasers in New York City are new. They haven’t attended a theater performance before,” said Kathryn Ott Lovell, president of the Visitor Center.

“Our theaters realize that if they’re going to be successful, they have to continually attract new audiences and bring in new performing arts advocates and stewards to their fold. This is the perfect way to do that.”