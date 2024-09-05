From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On the opening day of its fall Fringe Festival, FringeArts has announced that Nell Bang-Jensen, the artistic director of Theatre Horizon in Norristown, will be its new leader.

Bang-Jensen (Danish pronunciation: “bong-yensen”) will become the organization’s new CEO, taking over from cofounder Nick Stuccio, who stepped down last year.

She will begin her position as CEO after the current 2024 festival wraps in October, because she has a piece in Fringe: She is directing one of the headlining premiere productions: “Nosejob” by Lightning Rod Special.

During her time with Theatre Horizon, Bang-Jensen positioned it as a community-oriented theater company by developing new work based on the lives and histories of Norristown residents, and using the building to support families with children on the autism spectrum and as an emergency Zoom theater day care during the pandemic.

Bang-Jensen’s new job is to reimagine FringeArts for a theater world fundamentally changed by the pandemic, as many organizations that had fostered new theater have recently folded: the Under the Radar Festival, the writing residence SPACE at Ryder Farm, the Humana Festival and the University of the Arts.

“We’re in a disconcerting moment,” she said. “Art institutions are going to survive and thrive if they figure out how to be in alignment with community-held values. What do the people around us actually want out of this public space? That’s a basic question that I feel like sometimes people don’t stop to ask.”

Bang-Jensen is a longtime participant in the Fringe Festival, having presented several pieces since graduating from Swarthmore College in 2011 with a double major in English and theater.

“Like many theater majors who don’t know what to do next, I thought, ‘Let me make a Fringe show,” Bang-Jensen said. “I stuck around. It’s that kind of possibility and ecosystem that FringeArts has created for Philly artists that has made the Philadelphia arts and culture scene what it is.”

The Philly Fringe is unusual among fringe festivals nationally and internationally, which typically provide a platform for independent theater companies and individual artists to present work. Here, FringeArts also curates and presents its own string of shows, often importing productions that otherwise may not come to Philly to bring them into conversation with local productions.